Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], June 25 (ANI): Punjab government is getting ready ahead of the 2025 Paddy Procurement Season and under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Man, has formed a subcommittee constituting a Group of Ministers (GoM) to ensure smooth execution of paddy.

The GoM held its first meeting today, June 25, in Chandigarh. It comprised Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khuddian as Chairman, Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak, Transport Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar, and Water Resources Minister Barinder Kumar Goyal as members.

While interacting with the media, Barinder Kumar Goyal, who is also a part of the GoM, lauded the initiative and said, "The intention is only one. Punjab is an agriculturally dominant state. Its economy depends upon agriculture...The subcommittee has been constituted so that no one should face any trouble in the procurement process. Today, this subcommittee meeting was held. We have discussed all the aspects in that meeting."

Punjab is critical in India's food security, consistently contributing a significant share to the central pool. During the kharif season, which spans from June to October, paddy is the major crop cultivated. Punjab alone contributes over 10 to 12 per cent of rice production in India and is among the top three states, along with West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh. In light of this, such initiatives by the government are a welcome step

In a similar initiative to boost Punjab's agricultural economy, Punjab Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khuddian, along with MLA Kulwant Singh, laid the foundation stone of Saneta's new grain market in Mohali almost five months ago.

While speaking to ANI, Punjab Minister Gurmeet Singh Khuddian talked about the inauguration of the grain market in Mohali's Saneta region. "It's important to ensure that farmers' crops are stored properly after being harvested, so they don't get spoiled", he added further. (ANI)

