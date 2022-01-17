Mohali (Punjab) [India], January 17 (ANI): Ahead of Punjab Assembly polls, former state minister and Congress leader Sarwan Singh Phillaur joined Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt) on Monday in Mohali.

Besides Phillaur, his son Damanvir also joined the party.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and SAD(S) have formed an allaince for the upcoming Punjab Assembly elections.

Punjab will go to the polls on February 20 and the counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

