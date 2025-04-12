Amritsar (Punjab) [India], April 12 (ANI): The Border Security Force's (BSF), while acting on a tip-off from the BSF Intelligence Unit, placed an ambush during night hours, targeting some suspected drug smugglers in a border village of Amritsar district, according to officials.

Following the operation, 02 people who were accused of narcotics smuggling were apprehended. Suspected drug money of Rs 1,00,260 was also seized from their possession, according to a statement from BSF.

2 mobile phones and 01 motorcycle were also seized, officials said.

According to BSF's PRO, the apprehension took place near the village Bhaini Rajputana of the district Amritsar when the people were trying to escape on the motorcycle.

"Both the apprehended smugglers are residents of the village- Daoke of Amritsar. Detailed questioning is being carried out to find out their linkages," said the BSF.

Earlier on Friday, Punjab's Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav, in coordination with central forces, conducted late-night inspections at multiple locations across the state as part of Operation Satark, which aims to curb drug trafficking and enhance security coordination.

During his visit to Chheharta police station in Amritsar, DGP Yadav said that senior officers have been directed to carry out intensive checks statewide.

"Senior officials are conducting checks across the state. Pakistan is continuously moving to breach the peace of the state, and we are working continuously to prevent them from succeeding in their plans," he told reporters.

In a show of inter-agency coordination, the DGP was seen inspecting police posts near the Attari border, jointly with officials from the Border Security Force (BSF).

"We are here with the BSF officers. We are undertaking our duties jointly. We are taking several steps together to maintain peace in the area. We have conducted this operation jointly in Jalandhar and Amritsar," he added.

Meanwhile, in the ongoing fight against organised crime launched on the directions of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, Punjab Police's Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) busted a Lawrance Bishnoi-Rohit Godara gang with the arrest of its two active operatives and recovered one .32 calibre pistol from their possession. (ANI)

