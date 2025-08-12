Amritsar (Punjab) [India], August 12 (ANI): Border Security Force (BSF) recovered three packets of heroin in two separate incidents in Tarn Taran and Amritsar border, BSF said in a press release on Monday.

Based on BSF's intelligence, one packet of heroin with a gross weight of 581 grams was recovered in a joint search operation with Punjab Police from a farming field near Wan village of Tarn Taran district. It was found wrapped with yellow adhesive tape and a copper wire loop attached.

In a post on X, BSF shared, "In a determined push against cross-border narcotics smuggling, vigilant BSF troops recovered three packets of heroin in two separate operations along the Tarn Taran and Amritsar borders. Acting on BSF intelligence, one packet (581 gms) was seized during a joint search with Punjab Police from a field near village Wan, Tarn Taran. It was wrapped in yellow adhesive tape with a copper wire loop attached."

In another incident, alert BSF troops conducted a search operation in a suspected area of the village Bachhiwind in Amritsar and recovered two packets of heroin with a gross weight of 1.060 kgs from a farming field.

"In another operation, BSF troops recovered two packets (1.060 kgs) from a field in village Bachhiwind, Amritsar. These back-to-back recoveries highlight BSF's vigilance and commitment in thwarting malicious attempts by Pakistani narco-smugglers," BSF further added.

Earlier, BSF troops recovered a packet of heroin weighing 655 grams from a farming field near the international border on August 9.

As part of its continuous efforts to curb cross-border smuggling, the vigilant BSF troops successfully recovered 01 packet of heroin (Gross weight- 655 Grams) from a farming field ahead of the border fence. The packet was wrapped with yellow adhesive tape, and this recovery took place in the vicinity of the village of Nihalewala in the district of Ferozepur, BSF said in a release. (ANI)

