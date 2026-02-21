Former Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan married his long-time girlfriend, Sophie Shine, in a private ceremony on Saturday, 21 February 2026. The wedding, held in the Delhi-NCR region, was an intimate affair attended by close family members and select friends from the cricketing and entertainment fraternities.
The couple, who had been dating for several years, officially announced their engagement on 12 January 2026. Their relationship first became public in early 2025 when they were spotted together during the Champions Trophy in Dubai. Shikhar Dhawan Shares Funny Reel With Girlfriend Sophie Shine; Star Cricketer's Funny Act Gets Fans On the Floor Laughing (Watch Video).
A Traditional Celebration
The wedding followed a series of vibrant pre-wedding festivities that the couple shared with fans on social media. The celebrations commenced with a Sangeet night on 19 February, where Dhawan was seen performing traditional Bhangra. This was followed by Haldi and Mehendi ceremonies on Friday.
For the main ceremony, Sophie Shine, who is of Irish origin, fully embraced Indian traditions. Images from the festivities showed her in traditional bridal attire, including a red-and-gold lehenga, complete with a choora (ceremonial bangles) and kaleeras. Dhawan opted for a classic dapper look, appearing in a mustard-yellow Nehru jacket for the pre-wedding rituals before the traditional wedding exchange.
Yuzvendra Chahal Attends Shikhar Dhawan's Wedding
View this post on Instagram
Relationship Timeline
|
Milestone
|
Date
|
First Public Appearance
|
February 2025 (Champions Trophy, Dubai)
|
Relationship Official (Instagram)
|
May 2025
|
Engagement Announcement
|
12 January 2026
|
Sangeet Ceremony
|
19 February 2026
|
Wedding Ceremony
|
21 February 2026
Pics from Sangeet Function
View this post on Instagram
Who is Sophie Shine?
Sophie Shine is an Irish national and a highly accomplished corporate professional. She holds a degree in Marketing and Management from the Limerick Institute of Technology. Prior to her move to India, she served as a Vice President at the Northern Trust Corporation in Abu Dhabi.
Beyond her corporate career, Shine has been a key figure in Dhawan's philanthropic and business ventures. She currently serves as the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the Shikhar Dhawan Foundation, which focuses on sports development and social service initiatives.
A New Chapter for 'Gabbar'
This marks the second marriage for the 40-year-old former opening batsman, popularly known as "Gabbar." Dhawan was previously married to Aesha Mukerji, with whom he has a son, Zoravar. The couple officially divorced in October 2023 following a prolonged legal separation.
Dhawan, who retired from international and domestic cricket in August 2024, has recently focused on his business interests and broadcasting roles. Friends and former teammates took to social media throughout the day to congratulate the couple on their "new innings" together.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 21, 2026 07:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).