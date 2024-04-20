BSF recovers three packets of narcotic substance in border area of Fazilka district (Image/ANI)

Fazilka (Punjab) [India], April 20 (ANI): The Border Security Force (BSF) recovered three packets of a narcotic substance suspected to be heroin in the border area of Fazilka district, an official release said on Saturday.

According to an official BSF release, the recovery took place in a farming field adjacent to Dhani Natha Singh Wala village in Fazilka district.

"On April 20, 2024, the BSF intelligence wing received information regarding the presence of a narcotics consignment in the border area of district Fazilka. Acting swiftly, BSF troops carried out an extensive search operation in the suspected area," said the release.

"At about 11.50 am, troops successfully recovered 3 packets of suspected heroin (gross weight - 2.220 kg). The packets were kept in a black coloured bag and 3 glow sticks were also found attached to the bag," it added.

The reliable input and prompt action of BSF troops once again successfully foiled an illicit attempt at narcotics smuggling from across the border, added the release.

Earlier on Friday, the BSF recovered a drone carrying a packet of suspected heroin in the border area of Amritsar district, informed a press release.

The BSF intelligence wing received information regarding the presence of a drone along with the consignment. Following this, the BSF troops carried out a search operation in the suspected area.

The recovered drone has been identified as a China-made DJI Mavic 3 Classic, the release said.

The packet was wrapped in yellow adhesive tape, and a small torch was also found attached to the drone. (ANI)

