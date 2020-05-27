India News | Punjab Cabinet Approves Fee Hike for MBBS in Govt, Private Medical Colleges

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], May 27 (ANI): Punjab Cabinet on Wednesday has approved fee hike for MBBS course in government and private medical colleges of the state.

"To ensure better medical education and infrastructure facilities for students, the Punjab Cabinet has decided to increase the fee for the MBBS course in government and private medical colleges of the state," read a press release.

According to the Chief Minister's Office, the fee for the MBBS course in the state for government medical colleges was last notified in 2015 and for private medical colleges in 2014. "With the massive surge in the price index in the years thereafter, these colleges are facing fiscal problems and are unable to meet the norms of Medical Council of India, thus necessitating a fee hike," read the release.

The press release stated, "These collages had, in fact, been seeking fee hike for a long time as they were facing hardships to provide good infrastructure and impart quality education to the students at the current fee rates".

"Meanwhile, the Cabinet also approved the Administrative Reports of the Transport Department for the year 2016-17 and 2017-18. The cabinet also cleared the amendment in the Punjab Agricultural Group-A Service Rules, 2013," it added. (ANI)

