Chandigarh, Feb 10 (PTI) A coordination meeting between Punjab Police and Chandigarh Police was held on Friday here to ensure better synergy between the two forces.

The meeting comes in the backdrop of a violent clash at the Chandigarh-Mohali border that left several cops injured and police vehicles damaged on Wednesday.

The meeting was held under the joint chairmanship of Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav and DGP Chandigarh Praveer Ranjan at the Punjab Police Headquarters here, according to an official release.

Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Punjab Arpit Shukla, Inspector General of Police (IGP) (Ropar Range) Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Chandigarh Manisha Chaudhary and SSP SAS Nagar Sandeep Garg were present in the meeting.

Detailed discussions were held during the meeting to formulate strategies and action plans against gangsters and criminals, said the statement issued here.

Yadav stressed on the need to develop an internal mechanism for maintaining better coordination between both the forces.

He proposed that quarterly or bi-monthly meetings shall be conducted between the district police chiefs and SSPs of the neighbouring states to discuss activities of the gangsters and criminal gangs operating in the region as several issues and crime patterns are similar and inter-related.

He emphasised real time sharing of information by using latest technology to share updates pertaining to maintaining law and order in the region.

He also directed the SSP Mohali to hold regular meetings with SSP Chandigarh and Deputy Commissioner of Police Panchkula to discuss crime trends and the law and order situation in the tricity.

Yadav said Punjab Police is committed to ensure better synergy between both the forces to make Punjab a crime-free state.

Around 30 cops, including Rapid Action Force personnel, were injured while several police vehicles were also damaged at the sector 52-53 dividing road when protesters seeking release of Sikh prisoners clashed with the Chandigarh police when they were trying to force their way to reach Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's official residence on Wednesday.

