Chandigarh, Jun 20 (PTI) The Punjab State Child Rights Commission on Friday directed the Additional Director General of Police (Cyber Crime) to take action against those spreading obscenity and uploading vulgar content on social media.

In a letter sent to the ADGP, the Commission's Chairman Kanwardeep Singh directed that the action must be taken against those uploading vulgar and indecent content on social media platforms.

Also Read | Bihar Rail Accident: 1 Killed, 4 Injured As Speeding Avadh-Assam Express Collides With Railway Trolley Between Kadhagola and Semapur Stations in Patna (Watch Video).

He said that growing number of children are under the strong impact of social media day-by-day while some people were continuously uploading vulgar content on social media just to earn money.

This practice is presenting negative impact of technology on children, which should be checked, he said, according to an official statement.

Also Read | Faridabad Shocker: In-Laws Kill, Bury Woman’s Body in Front of House Over Dowry; Whole Family Booked.

Singh pointed out that action should be taken while videos promoting drugs and glorifying gun culture on social media removed and banned with immediate effect.

He directed that a nodal officer should also be deputed to keep a close watch on such content.

If such content is uploaded from abroad, Singh said then action should be taken to ban the site.

He said cases should be registered under relevant provisions of the BNS, IT Act and the POCSO Act also against the persons who prepare video clips to upload it on social media using such content uploaded by others.

The Commission has also asked that it be informed in writing within 15 days about the action taken in view of these instructions.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)