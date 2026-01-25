Is Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Hiding in a Bunker? Iran on High Alert as Donald Trump Deploys US Naval Armada to Middle East

1 2 3 4 5 TruLY Score by LatestLY

Tehran, January 25: Tensions in the Middle East reached a new peak this weekend following reports that Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has relocated to a fortified underground bunker. The move comes as U.S. President Donald Trump announced the deployment of a naval "armada," including the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln, toward the region. Military officials in Tehran have responded by placing forces on high alert, warning that any provocation would result in "all-out war."

According to sources cited by Iran International, Khamenei has moved into a heavily fortified complex equipped with interconnected tunnels designed for wartime survival. The transition appears to have also affected the day-to-day operations of the Iranian government. Masoud Khamenei, the Supreme Leader’s third son, has reportedly assumed management of his father’s office, serving as the primary liaison between the leadership and executive branches. The Most Powerful Man in Iran: How Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Built His Power and Expanded His Family’s Influence.

The escalation follows a statement from President Trump aboard Air Force One, where he described the naval movement as a precautionary measure "just in case" action against Iran becomes necessary. The U.S. Navy confirmed that the USS Abraham Lincoln, accompanied by several guided-missile destroyers, is currently transiting the Indian Ocean and is expected to arrive in the Middle East within days.

In addition to the carrier strike group, the U.S. is repositioning air defense systems to protect regional assets and Israeli airbases. The United Kingdom has also joined the buildup, announcing the deployment of RAF Eurofighter Typhoon jets to Qatar at Doha's request. Iranian military leadership has met the U.S. deployment with rhetoric of total readiness. General Mohammad Pakpour, commander of the Revolutionary Guard’s ground forces, stated that troops have their "fingers on the trigger" and are prepared to execute orders from the Supreme Leader. Senior Iranian officials told Reuters that any strike against the nation would be treated as an "all-out war," signaling that the leadership is prepared to respond in the "hardest way possible."

The external military threat coincides with significant domestic instability within Iran. The country has been gripped by weeks of protests fueled by economic hardship and the devaluation of the Rial. Human rights organizations, including the US-based HRANA, report that thousands of people have been killed or arrested during a sweeping security crackdown that included the most extensive internet shutdown in the country's history. Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Calls Donald Trump ‘Criminal’ for Backing Protests and Blames Demonstrators for Deaths.

Amid this internal and external pressure, Iran’s ambassador to India, Mohammad Fathali, expressed gratitude toward New Delhi for opposing a UN Human Rights Council resolution that sought increased scrutiny of Iran’s domestic record. Fathali described the move as a "principled" stand during a critical period of confrontation with the United States.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Times of India), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 25, 2026 05:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).