Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Jaunpur Man Allegedly Chops Off Own Foot to Secure MBBS Seat Under Disability Quota, Police Launch Probe

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Jaunpur, January 25: In a desperate and extreme attempt to secure a seat in a medical college, a young man in Uttar Pradesh’s Jaunpur district, identified as Suraj Bhaskar, allegedly amputated his own foot to qualify for the disability reservation quota. The incident, which has shocked local authorities and the medical community, came to light after Bhaskar was admitted to a hospital with severe injuries, leading to a police investigation into the circumstances of the self-inflicted trauma.

Suraj Bhaskar, a resident of the Jaunpur district, was reportedly aspiring to clear the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) to pursue an MBBS degree. According to preliminary reports, Bhaskar used a sharp object to sever his left foot. Witnesses and family members alerted emergency services after the incident, and he was rushed to a nearby medical facility. Due to the severity of the injury and the risk of life-threatening blood loss, surgeons were forced to stabilize his condition, though the limb could not be reattached. Ghaziabad Shocker: Cook Caught Spitting on Chapatis at Roadside Eatery in Uttar Pradesh, Arrested After Video Goes Viral.

During initial questioning, it surfaced that Bhaskar believed he could not secure a medical seat through the general or competitive categories. He reportedly calculated that by becoming "physically handicapped," he would meet the criteria for the Persons with Disabilities (PwD) horizontal reservation, which typically requires a lower qualifying percentile in competitive exams. Under current Indian medical education guidelines, candidates with a specified range of locomotor disability are eligible for reserved seats in government and private medical colleges.

Local police have taken cognizance of the matter and are investigating whether Suraj Bhaskar acted alone or was influenced by outside parties promising a guaranteed seat through such means. Investigators are also looking into his psychological state, noting the extreme level of academic pressure often associated with medical entrance exams in India. Medical experts have pointed out that even with the amputation, Bhaskar may not automatically qualify for the quota. Disability certificates for educational reservations are issued based on rigorous assessments by authorized medical boards, which evaluate whether a disability is natural, accidental, or intentionally caused to defraud the system. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Dies by Suicide After Wife Refuses To Cook Egg Curry in Banda, Probe Launched.

This incident highlights the intense, and sometimes terminal, pressure faced by students appearing for NEET. With millions of candidates competing for a limited number of government medical seats, the competition has reached a point where students frequently resort to desperate measures. While cases of cheating and paper leaks have been reported in the past, the act of self-harm by Bhaskar for the purpose of reservation marks a grim development in the landscape of competitive examinations in Uttar Pradesh. Authorities have urged students to seek counseling and warned against such life-altering actions, emphasizing that no academic goal justifies self-inflicted violence.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (India Today), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 25, 2026 05:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).