Chandigarh [India], September 2 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Wednesday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 50 lakhs, along with a government job to a family member of Subedar Rajesh Kumar of 60 SATA Regiment.

The soldier who lost his life on the intervening night of 1st and 2nd September as a result of the unprovoked firing by the Pakistan Army in Rajauri sector (J&K).

According to an official release, paying homage and extending his sympathy to the bereaved family, the Chief Minister said that Subedar Rajesh Kumar laid down his life fighting fearlessly for the country and the grateful nation would not forget his supreme sacrifice which would act as an inspiration for the generations to come.

Pertinently, Subedar Rajesh Kumar whose father Ram Chander also served in the army and retired as Havildar from the same unit hailed from Village Kalichpur Kalota, Tehsil Mukerian of Hoshiarpur District and is survived by his parents, wife, daughter and a son. (ANI)

