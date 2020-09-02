Mumbai, September 2: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray held a meeting with officials of the Forest and Environment Department to discuss the issue of Aarey forest. During the meeting, it was decided to apply Section 4 of the Indian Forest Act (IFA) to approximately 600 acres in Aarey land near SGNP. Maharashtra Tourism and Environment Minister Aadtiya Thackeray gave the information to reporters. Aarey Forest Case: Petitioner Thanks Supreme Court for Taking Cognizance in the Matter.

The Maharashtra minister said that the open land would be declared forest and rights tribal people living in the area would be protected. Aaditya Thackeray stated, "Meeting held by CM with Aarey, Forest & Environment Depts. The decision to apply Section 4 of IFA to approximately 600 acres in Aarey land near SGNP taken. This open land will be declared as forest while all rights of Adivasis will be protected." Amul Addresses Aarey Forest Cause Through Latest Topical, Netizens Applaud.

Tweet by ANI:

Last year in November, the Maharashtra CM announced the suspension of Mumbai Metro car-shed at the Aarey Colony. "The work on the Mumbai Metro will continue unhindered. However, the work of the car-shed will be suspended until further orders. We will not allow even a leaf from Aarey Colony to be removed," Uddhav had said. In December, the Supreme Court also extended its interim stay on the felling of trees in Mumbai's Aarey Colony. Notably, the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (MMRCL) authorities had chopped down 2,141 trees in the area last year.

