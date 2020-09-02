The Ministry of information and Technology has banned over 100 Chinese mobile apps in India. The Indian government blocked these 118 apps referring to them as detrimental to the integrity and defence of the country. It is important to note that these apps were banned particularly their linking with China, according to the sources. Surprisingly, the most popular Battle Royal game - PUBG Mobile is also among the apps that have been banned in India. Is PUBG a Chinese App? Here's Everything You Need to About Developers of PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds Gaming App Banned in India.

This decision from the Indian government definitely will be surprising to you, if you are a die-hard fan of the Playerunknown's Battlegrounds aka PUBG. Well, we have got you covered here as far as PUBG alternatives are concerned. If you love battle royale games, here are the top 5 PUBG alternatives that you should install on your smartphone.

Call of Duty: Mobile -

This mobile game is undoubtedly one of the biggest rivals of PUBG in the battle royale genre. Offered in both Android and iOS versions, the Call of Duty: Mobile has received an overwhelming response from the audience with more than 100 million downloads on Google's Playstore.

'Call of Duty: Mobile' Game Coming Soon on Android & iOS Phones (Photo Credits: Callofduty.com)

Fortnite:-

Fortnite is another easy alternative to PUBG that you can download on your smartphone. However, the online game is currently not available to download for Android as well as iOS. It can be downloaded directly from Epic Games' website. The online video game offers high definition graphics, sound, and interactive gameplay. Fortnite game comes in three different game modes, otherwise sharing the same gameplay and game engine. It includes Fortnite: Save the World, Fortnite Battle Royale, and Fortnite Creative.

Fortnite (Photo Credits: Epic Games)

Shadowgun Legends:

Developed by Madfinger Games, the ShadowGun Legends is another alternative to PUBG that you can consider to download on your smartphone. Like Call of Duty, this mobile game is also available on both Android and iOS platforms. The game offers Sci-Fi gameplay along with high definition graphics and interactivity.

Shadowgun Legends (Photo Credits: Google Play Store)

Garena Free Fire:

Garena Free Fire is very much similar to PUBG as it is a survival shooter game, which is available on Android as well as iOS platforms. The gameplay sees players pit against each other in a 10-minute session of gaming.

Garena Free Fire (Photo Credits: Google Play Store)

Infinity Ops Sci-Fi:

If Sci-Fi is your thing, this is the time to download this PUBG alternative on your phone. This multiplayer game is another fantastic game that provides extraordinary gaming experience, specifically because of its high graphics, sound and gameplay. This game is available for Android and iOS users.

Infinity Ops Sci-Fi (Photo Credits: Google Play Store)

