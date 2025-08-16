Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], August 16 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday extended greetings to the people on the occasion of Janmashtami.

In a post on X, Bhagwant Mann said, "Heartfelt congratulations to everyone on Shri Krishna Janmashtami. May Lord Shri Krishna continue to bestow his grace upon all."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings and wished for new energy and zeal in the countrymen's lives.

Sharing an X post, PM Modi wrote, "Heartfelt Janmashtami greetings to all countrymen. May this sacred festival of faith, joy, and enthusiasm infuse new energy and zeal into your lives. Jai Shri Krishna!"

Meanwhile, devotees across India thronged temples with devotion and fervour to celebrate Shri Krishna Janmashtami, marking the birth of Lord Krishna.

Thousands of devotees gathered to offer prayers and seek blessings. The chanting of mantras, bhajans, and ringing of bells as sacred rituals started in early morning hours across several temples in the country.

Lord Krishna's birthday falls on the Ashtami Tithi of Krishna Paksha in the month of Bhadrapad. Although the celebration takes place in different parts of the country, Mathura and Vrindavan hold a special significance. One being his birthplace, and one where he spent his childhood and did his baal leela.Devotees flock to the Lord Krishna temples.

The temples were decorated with flowers and crystal chandeliers, and the idols of Lord Krishna were decorated with colourful clothes and jewellery.

At midnight, a special ritual is performed when the idol of Lord Krishna is bathed in milk, yoghurt, honey, ghee, and water. During the Krishna Abhishek, bells are rung, conch shells are blown, and Vedic hymns are performed.

After the bhog, Prasad is given to the worshippers, who stand out for hours for Krishna darshan and puja. Dahi Handi is also celebrated in numerous areas. One of the customary festivals of Krishna Janmashtami is Dahi Handi, also known as Gopalakala or Utlotsavam.

Lord Krishna is often referred to as 'Makhan Chor' because he used to steal butter. (ANI)

