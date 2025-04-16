Chandigarh, Apr 16 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will lead a group of ministers (GoM) to oversee the smooth conduct of events to commemorate 350th martyrdom day of Guru Teg Bahadur, the ninth Sikh Guru, in a befitting manner, an official release issued on Wednesday said.

A decision in this regard was held in a meeting chaired by Mann, the release said.

The chief minister said that Guru Teg Bahadur laid down his life to protect the right of freedom to worship and preserve human and secular values.

Guru's supreme sacrifice was unique and unparalleled in the history of mankind and symbolized the crusade against tyranny and oppression, he added.

Mann said that the ninth guru of Sikhs sacrificed his life for the sake of preserving human rights in the country.

The state government is duty bound to organise a series of events to observe the 350th martyrdom day of the ninth Sikh Guru on a massive level, he added.

The chief minister said that a series of functions would be organised across the state and comprehensive development of places having the footsteps of the Guru Sahib will be ensured.

A GoM under Mann's chairmanship will oversee all arrangements for these events, the release said.

An executive committee, headed by the chief secretary, will monitor the commemorative events on a daily basis.

Mann said the department of Sports, Higher Education, Tourism and Culture, Information and Public Relations will organise seminars, conferences, 'kirtan darbars', light and sound shows, and publish books to commemorate the event.

All efforts will be made to perpetuate the glorious legacy of Guru Teg Bahadur, who was the first proponent of human rights across the globe, he added.

The chief minister said major push will be given to infrastructure development at 63 places having footprints of Guru Sahib in districts, including Roopnagar, Mansa, Bathinda, Patiala, Jalandhar, Sangrur, SBS Nagar, Tarn Taran, Sri Fatehgarh Sahib, Barnala, Sri Muktsar Sahib, Amritsar, SAS Nagar and others.

The state government will spruce up these sacred places of immense historical importance, he added.

Mann said the state government has already urged the Government of India to construct a convention centre at Mohali, establish a medical college and hospital at Sri Anandpur Sahib, establish a degree college at Baba Bakala, Amritsar, in the name of Guru Sahib besides releasing a commemorative postal stamp.

