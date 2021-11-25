Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], November 25 (ANI): In an attempt to relive his old days, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Thursday is spending the night at the same Gurdwara where he had stayed during cycle yatra in 2016.

The Punjab Chief Minister's office today informed that Channi, who was then the leader of opposition in Punjab Vidhan Sabha, had embarked on a cycle yatra across the nook and corner of the state "to sensitize people against the anti-people policies of the SAD-BJP government".

"When the cycle yatra had reached Moga, Channi had stayed in Gurdwara Shaheed Baba Tega Singh at village Chandpurana (Moga) in the night. However, after assuming the charge as Chief Minister, Channi, who visited Moga today to participate in several events, while departing from convention chose the same Gurdwara for staying at night instead of any Hotel, rest house or palatial house of party leader," read CMO's statement.

Channi who reached Gurdwara at 6.40 pm paid obeisance there along with Baba Gurdeep Singh, the main sewadar of Gurdwara. He also partook in langar on the premises of Gurdwara. On the occasion, he was given a siropa (robe of honour) by Baba Gurdeep Singh.

The Chief Minister said that visiting this place again, after around four years, has given him a lot of mental satisfaction. He said that he has been blessed to have got an opportunity to pay reverence at this abode of God, which has a lot of significance in his life.

Channi was accompanied by Lok Sabha MP Mohammed Sadiq, MLA Dr Harjot Kamal and others. (ANI)

