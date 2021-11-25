Lucknow, November 25: In a shocking incident, a man was stabbed to death by his younger brother in Uttar Pradesh’s capital city Lucknow on Wednesday evening. The accused killed his brother with a pair of scissors at their house. The incident took place in the Gomtinagar area of the city on Wednesday evening. At the time of the incident, the two brothers were alone at the house as other members of the family had gone to the market for shopping. Ludhiana Shocker: Man Shoots Younger Brother Dead After Argument Over Division Of Property; Arrested.

The deceased was identified as 35-year-old Golu. The victim’s younger brother, 34-year-old Bittu, attacked his brother in an inebriated state. According to a report published in The Times of India, Bittu was drunk, and he picked up a fight with Golu. After hearing the commotion, neighbours rushed to their house and pacified them.

However, after the neighbours left, they again started fighting. “A little later, they again started fighting, and this time Bittu picked up a pair of scissors and stabbed Golu in his neck. Golu started bleeding heavily following which the accused fled,” reported the media house quoting ACP, Gomtinagar, Shweta Srivastava as saying. Tamil Nadu Honour Killing: 24-Year-Old Dalit Man Stabbed to Death by Lover's Father in Kumbakonam.

After the incident, the victim was rushed to a hospital. He was declared brought dead by the doctors of the hospital. Reportedly, Golu died due to an excessive blood loss. There is not any formal complaint filed by the family. The accused is currently absconding.

