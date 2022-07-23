Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], July 23 (ANI): Refuting the reports about the challan issued on the residence of Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, a spokesperson at the Chief Minister's Office said that the news was totally "incorrect and misleading".

It was earlier reported that a challan for Rs 10,000 was issued to Mann's residence for garbage by the Municipal Corporation of Chandigarh.

The CMO disclosed that the report was misleading, baseless and far away from the truth.

"No such challan has been issued for the residence of the Chief Minister. As a matter of fact, the challan was issued to house number 7 in sector 2 which is currently with a para-military force and is in no way associated with the Chief Minister. All the news reports regarding challan of Punjab CM residence are totally incorrect and misleading," the spokesperson said. (ANI)

