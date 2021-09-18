Chandigarh, Sep 18 (PTI) Punjab Congress MLAs on Saturday authorised party president Sonia Gandhi to pick new CLP leader, on a day Amarinder Singh resigned as the state chief minister.

A resolution to this effect was passed unanimously in a meeting of the Congress Legislature Party here.

Also Read | Hyderabad Shocker: Man Kills 2-Year-Old Son By Slitting His Throat With Knife, Flees From Home After Comitting Crime.

Senior Congress leader Ajay Maken, who was one of the two central observers deputed by the party, told reporters that 78 of 80 party MLAs were present in the meeting.

He said another resolution praising and thanking Amarinder Singh for his contribution towards Punjab and the Congress was also unanimously passed at the meeting.

Also Read | Kerala Reports 19,352 New COVID-19 Cases, 143 Deaths in Past 24 Hours.

"We expect that the party will continue to get guidance of Amarinder Singh," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)