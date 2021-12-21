Ferozpur (Punjab) [India], December 21 (ANI): Congress Ferozpur (Urban) MLA Parminder Singh Pinki on Tuesday alleged that the newly-appointed Director-General of Punjab Police, Siddharth Chattopadhyaya has been roaming around with a rape-accused police fugitive.

Speaking to the media here in Firozpur, Punjab, Parminder Singh Pinki, said, "Punjab DGP S Chattopadhyay has been roaming around with a rape-accused police fugitive for many days. In case of a crime in the city or against my family, I know that Punjab DGP is responsible. I appeal to the CM to take this seriously."

Punjab government has appointed Vigilance Bureau Chief Siddharth Chattopadhyaya as the new Director-General of Police replacing IPS Iqbal Preet Sahota on Friday.

Earlier on Sunday, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) raised questions over the appointment of Siddharth Chattopadhyaya as DGP, claiming that he was not even among candidates shortlisted for consideration for the post.

Chattopadhyaya has been given an additional charge and has replaced Iqbal Preet Sahota, added the press release by the Department of Home Affairs and Justice. (ANI)

