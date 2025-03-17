Tarn Taran (Punjab) [India], March 17 (ANI): Punjab Police carried out an encounter at Bagiadhi village in Tarn Taran district on Monday evening. Two accused sustained bullet injuries, while two others attempted to escape but were swiftly apprehended.

Tarn Taran SSP Abhimanyu Rana said, "The CIA team in Tarn Taran had received information that two smugglers living in the border area, Gurjant and Vijay, have been successful in getting the consignment through drones. Today, we received information that they are going to make a deal with Jashan and Sagar in the Chabhal police station area. When the CIA team raided, they started running and fired at the police. Vijay and Sagar were injured in the retaliatory firing, and have been admitted to the hospital. Three sophisticated pistols imported from Pakistan through drones, 7 kg of opium have been recovered."

He further said that police recovered several live cartridges, and Rs 1 lakh cash which the police has recovered from the spot.

"Further investigation is going on. On the direction of CM Bhagwant Mann in the ongoing war against drugs, action is being taken against the drug smugglers and strict action will be taken against them," he added.

Earlier a person accused in the grenade attack in Amritsar's Thakurdwara Temple was killed in an encounter, said police officials on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Gursidak, son of Jagjit Singh and a resident of Bal village of Amritsar while the second accused Vishal, son of Raju and a resident of Rajasansi, Amritsar, has been absconding from the spot.

On Monday morning, the Punjab Police received a specific intelligence about the movement of two accused of the grenade attack in Amritsar in Rajasansi area of the district.

Acting on the information, the police team went to nab the accused. When the Station Head Officer (SHO) of Chheharta tried to stop the accused who were on motorcycle, they left the vehicle and opened fire at the police party.

During the encounter, head constable Gurpreet Singh was injured while another bullet struck the turban of Inspector Amolak Singh. In an act of self-defence, Inspector Vinod Kumar launched firing and injured the main accused. However, the other accused managed to escape.

The injured constables and the accused were immediately rushed to the Civil Hospital for treatment where Gursidak succumbed to his injuries. (ANI)

