Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], August 3 (ANI): A massive fire broke out in a two-storey bicycle factory in the cycle market located at Gill Road, Ludhiana, on Thursday, officials said.

According to the officials, fire tenders are present at the spot, and efforts are underway to douse the fire.

There have been no casualties reported until now.

ASI Amrik Singh said, "The fire department team is present at the spot. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. There is no report of any casualties."

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

