Chandigarh, Jun 24 (PTI) The Punjab government on Thursday set up an oversight committee of ministers to resolve grievances of the state government employees.

The move came amid government employees across the state abstaining from work.

The Local Government minister Brahm Mohindra, Finance Minister Manpreet Badal, Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot, Medical Education and Research Minister O P Soni and Health and Family Welfare Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu will be a part of the committee, an official spokesperson said.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh also directed the Chief Secretary to constitute an Officers' Committee to personally listen to the grievances of the employees of various departments.

It will comprise of K A P Sinha, Vivek Pratap Singh and Husan Lal, who are all senior IAS officers of the rank of Principal Secretary.

The officers' committee will regularly meet the employees and attempt to resolve their grievances. It will submit its report to the oversight committee for appropriate decision.

The spokesperson further stated that the Punjab government is committed to redress all the genuine demands of its employees.

The state government employees on Wednesday had gone on a five-day pen-down strike against the recommendations of the sixth pay commission. The employees were objecting to the formula used in calculation of an increase in pay.

The Punjab government last week had decided to implement a majority of the recommendations of its sixth pay commission with effect from January 1, 2016, a move that will benefit over five lakh serving and retired employees.

