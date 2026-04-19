Chandigarh [India], April 19 (ANI): Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria on Sunday gave his assent to the state's new anti-sacrilege legislation, with Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announcing that the Bill has now become law.

"Honourable Governor Shri Gulab Chand Kataria Ji has signed the bill passed in the Legislative Assembly against the desecration of Shri Guru Granth Sahib Ji. Now this bill has become law. From a humble person like me, a billion-fold thanks to Waheguru Ji for taking this service. Gratitude to the entire congregation," CM Mann wrote in a post on X.

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The Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Act, 2026, was passed unanimously by the Punjab Assembly on April 13.

Amending the 2008 Principal Act, the new law provides for a term that may extend to life imprisonment for criminal conspiracy in an offence of sacrilege of the Saroop(s) of Guru Granth Sahib with the intention to disrupt peace or communal harmony and a fine between Rs 5 and 20 lakh.

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It provides for a term up to 20 years for an offence of sacrilege, with a fine of Rs 2 to 10 lakh.

For an offence in the Act, except the offence of sacrilege, the perpetrator shall be punished with imprisonment for a term, which may extend to five years and with a fine of up to Rs 10 lakh.

The main objective of the legislation was to provide for the punishment of life imprisonment for acts of sacrilege.

The law also asks the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee to maintain a Central Register containing details with regard to the record of printing, storage, distribution, and supply of the Saroops of Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib. The register shall contain a unique identification number of each Saroop, date of printing and publication, date and place of supply, place of storage and the name and address of the custodian.

Defining the duties of a custodian, it asks them to ensure safe custody, protection from damage, misuse, or loss in any manner and observance of Sikh Rehat Maryada; and immediate reporting of any incident involving damage, disappearance, or suspected sacrilege to the concerned police and management authorities.

In 2025, the AAP government brought the Punjab Prevention of Offences against Holy Scriptures Bill, 2025, which was later sent to a Select Committee.

There have been several attempts to include life imprisonment for the offence of sacrilege, including the Bills brought in by the BJP-Akali Dal coalition government and the Congress government in Punjab.

The development comes ahead of the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections, where the ruling Aam Aadmi Party is expected to seek to retain power in the state after losing Delhi. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)