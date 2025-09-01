Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], September 1 (ANI): Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria on Monday afternoon departed by road for Ferozepur to begin his visit to the flood-affected districts of Punjab from September 1 to 4.

According to the tour programme, the Governor will visit the flood-affected areas of Ferozepur and Tarn Taran on September 2, Amritsar, Gurdaspur, and Pathankot on September 3, and Hoshiarpur and Sri Anandpur Sahib on September 4.

During the visit, Kataria will meet with the affected people and assess the ongoing relief and rehabilitation measures in the respective districts.

Meanwhile, following incessant rainfall in Ludhiana, Punjab, several residential areas are facing severe waterlogging.

Ludhiana Municipal Commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal, while talking to ANI, siad, "It has been raining continuously since morning and there has been waterlogging in the low-lying areas. Our teams have been deployed and pumps and engines have been set up to flush out the water..."

Highlighting the severity of the current situation of Punjab, Dachalwal said, "I have been in Punjab for the last 10 years and I have never seen so much rain."

Imran, a local resident, said, "It has been raining incessantly since last night, this is why there is so much waterlogging... I have been living here for four years, and I haven't seen so much water before this... Our work has also been affected..."

Harish Kumar, another local resident, said, "There was no water till 7:30 am... Around 9:30 am, a dam on the other side broke, which led to waterlogging here... This time, waterlogging and rainfall have been incessant... This is a failure of the government. There is no work on the ground..."

Punjab is reeling under the impact of severe floods triggered by incessant rains, with large-scale devastation reported across the state.

Earlier, Punjab Revenue, Rehabilitation and Disaster Management Minister S. Hardeep Singh Mundian noted that the floods have affected more than 2.56 lakh people across 12 districts, displacing thousands and causing heavy losses to human lives, property, agriculture, and livestock.

To aid relief and rescue operations, the state has mobilised multiple agencies. The NDRF has deployed 20 teams, while the Army, Navy, and Air Force have stationed 10 columns, with 8 on standby, along with their respective engineer units. Over 35 helicopters are engaged in rescue missions, supported by 114 boats and one state helicopter. BSF units have also been deployed in the affected border areas. (ANI)

