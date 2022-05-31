Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], May 31 (ANI): Punjab government on Tuesday appointed IPS Ishwar Singh as Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Law and Order.

According to the notice of the Department of Home Affairs and Justice, officer Ishwar Singh has been directed to join his new place of posting immediately.

Also Read | #Rajasthan BJP President Satish Poonia Said That the … – Latest Tweet by IANS India.

Earlier, in the month of March, Ishwar Singh was replaced by ADGP Gurpreet Kaur Deo as the Chief Vigilance Officer during a reshuffle of senior IPS officers. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)