Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], September 14 (ANI): The Punjab Government has announced that compensation worth Rs 2 crore has been disbursed to 50 families who lost their loved ones in the recent floods that ravaged several parts of the state.

In total, 56 people lost their lives in the calamity, and the remaining six families are also set to receive their compensation soon, officials said on Sunday.

Revenue Minister Hardeep Singh Mundian said the government is committed to standing by every family affected by the disaster.

"The state has already begun the Girdawari (crop damage assessment) and compensation will be provided in full to all flood-hit persons for their losses," he assured.

Alongside financial relief, the state has launched an extensive flood relief and rehabilitation programme across rural Punjab. Rural Development and Panchayats Minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond said that debris clearance and carcass disposal in flood-hit villages will be completed by September 24.

"To restore normalcy, a special cleanliness drive has been rolled out in 2,300 villages. Silt and debris are being removed, while medical teams are visiting to sensitise people about water-borne diseases," he said.

Health and animal welfare have been made a priority in the affected areas. Medical teams, led by doctors, are examining villagers as well as livestock. Vaccination of animals is also being undertaken to prevent outbreaks of disease.

Health Minister Dr Balbir Singh said that dedicated medical teams have been formed to prevent any epidemic-like situation.

Local Government Minister Dr Ravjot Singh added that nodal officers have been deputed to support Executive Officers, ensuring cleanliness work is completed swiftly.

Meanwhile, Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian announced a five-day cleanliness drive across grain markets (mandis) to prepare for the paddy procurement season.

"This step is crucial to ensure farmers face no inconvenience in selling their produce after the floods," he said.

Reaffirming the government's stance, officials stressed that the administration is working around the clock to provide relief, restore agricultural land, and protect the livelihoods of farmers and rural communities. (ANI)

