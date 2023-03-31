New Delhi [India], March 31 (ANI): Former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday demanded that the state government should provide appropriate compensation to the farmers who faced huge losses due to crop damage amid heavy rainfall.

Taking to Twitter, Singh said, "Completely tragic to note how these untimely incessant rains have caused huge losses to our farmers' crops. I urge Punjab Government to get the Girdawari done as soon as possible and provide appropriate compensation."

On March 27, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann held a meeting with the officials and discussed the matter of compensation for the farmers in the wake of crop loss due to bad weather.Heavy damage to crops was reported due to the bad weather in North India. Crops of the farmers from many districts in Punjab were destroyed, after which farmers were demanding compensation.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann personally visited the crop fields to assess the damage to crops along with several officials. After the assessment of crops, he held a meeting with the officials. Taking it to Twitter CM Bhagwant Mann released a video on his personal account and told that, "We have changed the way of compensation of the previous government and now unlike the previous government, we will not only announce compensation but also give it".

"We will not distribute cheques of Rs 54 or Rs 111, but timely compensation will be given to the farmers in a transparent manner," he had added.

CM Bhagwant Mann told that earlier Rs 12,000 was given for a 75 per cent to 100 per cent loss, but now Rs 15,000 will be given for a 75 per cent to 100 per cent loss. In the previous government, Rs 5400 was given for 33 per cent to 50 per cent loss, but now Rs 6750 will be given.

Taking it to CMO Punjab Twitter, he had said, "The labourers will get 10 per cent as compensation adding that Rs 95,100 will be paid as compensation to full house damage whereas Rs 5,200 will be given for minor damage to houses. The state government will soon introduce a crop insurance scheme for the farmers". (ANI)

