Chandigarh, Feb 8 (PTI) The Punjab government will organise a first-of-its-kind 'Pehli Sarkar-Kisan Milni' (government-farmers meeting) at Punjab Agriculture University in Ludhiana on February 12.

Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal on Wednesday said the main purpose of this meeting is to promote cultivation of water-saving crops by reducing the area under wheat-paddy as well as promote other agricultural allied occupations, an official release said.

Also Read | Gaganyaan: ISRO Conducts Initial Trials of Human Space Mission Crew Module Recovery in Kochi.

He said there will be a direct dialogue between the government and farmers to make a new agricultural policy for the state.

During this meeting, Dhaliwal said progressive farmers from all over Punjab will give their suggestions directly to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, and discussions will be held through an open dialogue between the administration, departments, agricultural research institutes and farmers.

Also Read | Earthquake in Turkey, Syria: Kerala Government Announces Rs 10 Crore Relief Package for Quake-hit Turkey, Syria.

He said the meeting would help to chalk out plans for diversifying the state's agriculture, making it profitable besides carrying out agricultural reforms.

The minister further said 5,000 farmers have been invited for the meet.

The participation of farmers with extensive knowledge of various subjects related to agriculture and allied occupations will be ensured. Apart from this, members of various agricultural clubs and associations will participate in this meeting, he said.

The minister added that participation of women farmers belonging to self-help groups and cooperative societies has also been ensured.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)