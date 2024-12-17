Chandigarh, Dec 16 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday said the state government will organise a series of events to commemorate the upcoming 350th martyrdom day of Guru Tegh Bahadur.

Chairing a meeting of the tourism department, the chief minister asked officials to chalk out a detailed plan to commemorate the martyrdom day of the ninth Sikh guru.

Mann said Guru Tegh Bahadur laid down his life to protect the right to freedom to worship and preserve human and secular values.

"Guru ji's supreme sacrifice was unique and unparalleled in the history of mankind and symbolised the crusade against tyranny and oppression," he said.

A series of functions will be organised across the state to commemorate the 350th martyrdom day of Guru Tegh Bahadur, he said.

Reiterating the state government's commitment to promote tourism in Punjab, Mann also gave his nod to a proposal to hold a 'Rangla Punjab' festival in February.

He said the purpose of this festival is to showcase Punjab as the most preferred global tourist destination.

Underlining the huge potential for developing Punjab as a popular tourist destination, he said the state has a rich and glorious cultural legacy along with beautiful destinations which can attract tourists from across the globe.

He also approved a proposal to organise heritage festivals across the state to preserve Punjab's cultural heritage and asked the department to chalk out a detailed proposal in the form of a calendar of events so that these festivals can be held every year.

Mann also asked the department to explore the possibility of setting up ultra-modern convention centres in cities like Amritsar and Ludhiana on the lines of Pragati Maidan in Delhi.

