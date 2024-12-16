Jaipur, December 16: Lokesh Sharma, the former Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to ex-Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, turned approver in the phone tapping case on Monday. Talking to IANS, Sharma confirmed that the Patiala House Court had approved his application earlier in the day. He hinted that the development could have far-reaching implications for Rajasthan’s bureaucracy and political landscape.

Sharma was arrested by the Crime Branch of Delhi Police on November 25 at Prashant Vihar police station in Delhi. However, he secured anticipatory bail immediately after his arrest. Speculation had been rife since then that he might turn approver in the high-profile case. The phone tapping controversy erupted in Rajasthan during the political crisis of 2020 when a faction led by Sachin Pilot went to Manesar as part of political camping. Delhi Court Grants Conditional Pardon to Ex-OSD of Ashok Gehlot in Illegal Phone Tapping Case.

The case gained traction after Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat filed an FIR with the Delhi Crime Branch, naming Lokesh Sharma. Following this, Sharma had moved Delhi High Court seeking protection from arrest but later withdrew his petition. The controversy stemmed from leaked audio recordings that went viral during the political turmoil. These recordings allegedly revealed attempts of horsetrading. 'There is Threat Looming over Constitution': Ashok Gehlot Hits Back at Rajnath Singh.

Lokesh Sharma, then serving as Ashok Gehlot’s OSD, released the audio clips, accusing Shekhawat of being involved in the alleged horse-trading of legislators. Shekhawat, in turn, filed a complaint alleging illegal phone tapping, naming Sharma in the case. An official said that the court’s decision to grant Sharma’s application to turn approver is expected to bring new details to light.

