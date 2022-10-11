Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], October 11 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday said that the state government will soon complete the process of regularising the remaining 28,000 contractual employees in the state, said the Punjab government in a press release.

While addressing the newly recruited of PWD and PSPCL staff at the Municipal Bhawan, the Punjab CM said, "The entire process is being carried out legally for safeguarding the interests of these employees and soon they will get the good news."

Also Read | Karnataka: Cancel Reservation for Muslims, Christians and Transfer It to Panchamasali Lingayats, Says BJP MLA Arvind Bellad.

The Chief Minister said that the state government is committed to regularising the services of these employees. He said that services 8736 employees have already been regularised and the process of regularising that of others is in pipeline.

CM Mann said this would be completed very soon to secure the future of the remaining employees.

Also Read | Jharkhand: Lord Hanuman Gets Notice From Railways in Dhanbad, Asked To Remove Temple Within 10 Days.

The CM further said that the previous government had made various appointments to 'Group C' and 'Group D' level posts on a contract and temporary basis. He said that some of such employees have now been put in a period of more than 10 years and had given their prime years of life in service to the state, the release stated.

Bhagwant Mann said that his government had realized it well that now at this stage, to relieve these employees or to replace them in this capacity in service with another set of people will be unjustified and improper, due to which this decision has been taken.

The Chief Minister said that his government is totally against the contractual system of employment as it is highly exploitative. He said that these employees have to work at very meagre rates due to which they have to suffer a lot.

Bhagwant Mann said that this has pushed the future of youth towards darkness adding that the need of the hour is to channel the unbounded energy of youth in a positive direction.

The Chief Minister further said that his government will soon complete the process of recruiting 2100 Assistant Lineman in the PSPCL. He said that this will provide employment opportunities to youth on one hand and ensure the best power services to people on the other.

Bhagwant Mann unequivocally said that the state government is laying a major thrust on filling all the vacant posts in several departments.

The Chief Minister said that ever since he assumed the charge of the office on March 16th, a major thrust has been laid on providing jobs to the youth. He said that till now 18543 youth had been given government jobs in the state.

Bhagwant Mann said that this month 2500 cops are being recruited in the Police department too, adding that his government is committed to eradicating the menace of unemployment from the state.

Congratulating the newly recruited youth, the Chief Minister said that it is a matter of immense pride and satisfaction for him that instead of moving abroad these youth have preferred to serve their motherland. He said that now these youth have become integral parts of the government adding that now should serve the people with missionary zeal.

Bhagwant Mann expressed hope that the new recruits will use their pen to help the needy and underprivileged sections of society.

The Chief Minister further said that the industrial tycoons are giving affirmative responses to the investment-friendly policies of the state government. He said that Tata group is already making the biggest investment in the state near Ludhiana, after Jamshedpur.

He added that the globally acclaimed Verbio group has set up its massive Bio-CNG plant at Sangrur with a capacity of 33-ton consumption of paddy straw which will be dedicated to people on October 18.

Bhagwant Mann said that more such Agro processing units are being set up to supplement the income of the farmers.

The Chief Minister said that the state will get recognition at the international level as the G-20 summit is being held at the holy city of Amritsar in March 2023. He said that the state is fortunate to have got the opportunity to host this mega event in which deliberations will be held on Education by the leading countries from across the world.

Bhagwant Mann said that elaborate arrangement have to be put in place for making this global event a huge success.

In his address, Power and PWD Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO also congratulated the new recruits and urged them to discharge their duty with utmost professional commitment and sincerity, the release further stated.

On the occasion, Principal Secretary PWD Anurag Verma, Principal Secretary Power Tejvir Singh, Chairman cum MD PSPCL Baldev Singh Sran and others were also present. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)