Chandigarh, Jun 20 (PTI) Punjab Jail Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar on Friday said the state government will build the head office of the Jail Department to be named 'Jail Bhawan' in Mohali.

Bhullar said this at the laying of the project's foundation stone.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said major reforms are being initiated in the Jail Department under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

He said while the Punjab government is equipping all the jails of the state with state-of-the-art equipment and facilities, a separate head office of the jail department is being constructed.

Bhullar said this initiative would go a long way in bolstering the administrative efficiency.

The head office building will be completed in two years at a cost of Rs 35 crore, an official statement said.

Although the completion date of this project has been fixed as April 2027, the contractor has been asked to complete the entire work by December 2026, it said.

The minister said the construction of the head office will be a major milestone in the efforts to enhance the infrastructure and facilities of the jail department.

