Amritsar (Punjab) [India], November 11 (ANI): Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee of Punjab put black flags and posters on passenger buses at the inter-state terminal in Amritsar, on Wednesday, to protest against recently passed three farm laws.

"We're observing Black Diwali this year in Punjab against Centre's black laws," says a protester.

"On November 5, several farmer organisations in Punjab had declared a nationwide protest against the farm laws by blocking the Delhi Amritsar highway from 12 pm to 4 pm", according to the Kisaan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had staged a 'dharna' at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on November 4 over the issue of suspension of goods railways services in Punjab since September 24.

"I am in Delhi not to confront the Centre but to fight for justice for the poor farmer whose livelihood is at stake due to the central farm laws. We were forced to come to Delhi as the President had declined our request for a meeting on the state amendment Bills, countering the new farm laws, which were still lying with the governor," he had said.

The railway services were suspended in the state due to the ongoing protests against the farm bills by Kisan Unions.

The Farmer's Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 were passed by the Upper House through voice vote despite objection from opposition parties. (ANI)

