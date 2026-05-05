India News | Punjab LoP Partap Bajwa Cautions Arvind Kejriwal of Another 'surprise' Ahead of CM Mann Meeting President Murmu

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], May 5 (ANI): Punjab Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa on Tuesday raised concerns over the timeline of Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and now BJP MP Raghav Chadha meeting with President Droupadi Murmu, stressing that both AAP and BJP are "two sides of the same coin."

In a post on X, Bajwa said that Raghav Chadha's meeting with President Murmu, just 90 minutes before Punjab CM Mann's own meeting, "raises more questions than answers." The Punjab Congress MLA further cautioned the AAP National Convenor of "receiving another surprise" after seven AAP MPs moved to the BJP.

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"I had already cautioned that Bhagwant Mann might quietly park MLAs in Delhi to serve the BJP's interests. Now, with Raghav Chadha meeting the President barely 90 minutes before him on the same day, the sequence raises more questions than answers. At this pace, Arvind Kejriwal may find that the next 'surprise' comes a little too soon--even for him. And let's not forget--Sunil Jakhar had dropped a hint yesterday. Aam Aadmi Party and BJP are two sides of the same coin," Bajwa said.

Bajwa's 'warning' comes just as Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann's left for Delhi to meet with President Droupadi Murmu today, where he will raise the issue of the merger of seven AAP Rajya Sabha MPs with BJP, and demand the cancellation of their membership.

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On the other hand, Raghav Chadha is also scheduled to meet the President on the same day, where he will discuss the alleged targeting of AAP MPs who shifted to BJP in Punjab.

Earlier in the day, CM Mann left from Chandigarh for New Delhi to meet President Murmu along with 95 AAP MLAs from Punjab. However, the Rashtrapati Bhavan has only extended an invitation to CM Mann for meeting with the President. Mann on Tuesday asked whether any person can become "above the law" if it joins BJP.

CM Mann will be meeting President Murmu and raise the issue of the seven AAP Rajya Sabha MPs moving to the BJP. The Chief Minister stressed the law is supreme in every matter, adding that he will apprise the President about the developments of the whole issue.

"There should be a law; otherwise, five people from a party will claim that they are a different party. Can someone be above the law after joining the BJP? The law is supreme. I will inform the President and apprise her about everything," CM Mann told reporters.

The trio of MPs - Raghav Chadha, Sandeep Pathak and Ashok Mittal - parted ways with the AAP last month and subsequently joined the BJP in the presence of party leadership. Harbhajan Singh, Rajinder Gupta, Vikramjit Singh Sahney and Swati Maliwal had also switched to the BJP. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)