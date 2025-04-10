Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], April 10 (ANI): Following the tragic firing incident in Tarn Taran, Punjab Minister Harpal Cheema expressed his condolences for the death of a police officer who lost his life while trying to prevent a clash between two groups.

Cheema confirmed that 20 individuals had been arrested in connection with the incident and stated that strict action would be taken against the accused.

Also Read | Calcutta High Court Directs West Bengal Police To Submit Report on FIR Against VHP Over Ram Navami Procession in Howrah.

"While trying to stop a fight between two groups, police personnel died. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and Ex gratia of Rs 1 crore has been announced for the kins of the deceased. Strict action is being taken against the accused. 20 accused have been arrested. Punishment will be given as per law," Cheema said.

Punjab Congress President Amarinder Singh Raja Warring strongly criticized the state's law and order situation, claiming that the state government, led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, has failed to ensure safety and security.

Also Read | Bengaluru Horror: Woman Brutally Murders Teen Daughter for Lying About PU Exam Results, Gets Life Term.

"There is nothing in the name of law and order in Punjab...Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann does not care about Punjab...The way a policeman has been shot in Punjab, the situation in Punjab is very serious," Warring stated.

He also pointed out the growing concerns regarding security near the Punjab border.

"Even after the jurisdiction of the Border Security Force (BSF) was increased, grenades are being thrown in the areas near the border, the statue of Dr. BR Ambedkar is being vandalised. It seems that an attempt is being made to show that Hindus and Dalits are not safe in Punjab," Warring added.

Warring further questioned the role of the state government in managing the situation, saying, "The role of the governments is under suspicion."

Meanwhile, the Director General of Police (DGP) of Punjab, Gaurav Yadav, on Thursday expressed gratitude to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for announcing Rs 2 crore as an ex-gratia amount for Sub-inspector Charanjit Singh, who lost his life in the line of duty.

Taking to a social media post on X, the DGP stated that the Punjab government will make an ex-gratia grant of Rs 1 crore, while HDFC Bank will pay Rs 1 crore from Punjab Police Welfare Insurance.

"Thank you, Hon'ble CM Punjab @BhagwantMann, for announcing Rs 2 crore for our martyr Sub-Inspector Charanjit Singh. Salute to the brave officer who has laid down his life in the line of duty in Tarn Taran. His immense courage and commitment to service will always be remembered. PunjabPoliceInd looks after its martyrs and their families. The Punjab Government will make an ex-gratia grant of Rs 1 crore. Another Rs 1 crore will be paid from Punjab Police Welfare Insurance by HDFC Bank. We stand with our martyrs," the DGP posted on X.

The Goindwal Sahib police station team was informed about a violent clash between two groups in the village. As the police arrived at the scene to intervene, they were attacked by the groups involved. During the altercation, Head Constable Harvinder Singh was injured after a brick hit his arm. Sub-Inspector Charanjit Singh was shot and killed during the incident. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)