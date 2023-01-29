Mohali (Punjab) [India], January 29 (ANI): Punjab Sports Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer on Saturday conducted a surprise inspection of the food being provided in the Punjab Institute of Sports in Phase-9 Sports Complex, Mohali.

Through a press note, the minister informed the respective institutions to take necessary action to provide a proper diet to the players.

The minister took serious note of the substandard food being served to players, as confirmed by the sources.

The minister was accompanied by Sports Director Amit Talwar in the surprise inspection.

The minister, while inspecting the filth in the institute stated, "The Punjab government led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will not compromise on the health and food habits of the players."

According to the press note, the minister personally inspected the mess, called the contractor on the spot and reprimanded him for the poor quality food.

"Contracts of the contractors not meeting dietary norms to be cancelled," the minister notified the Institute.

Thereafter, the Punjab Institute of Sports issued reprimand letters to the contractors on instructions of the minister.

The minister also urged the contractor to use only high-quality food products, fresh vegetables and a proper diet.

The sports complex currently has about 350 athletes who play different sports like hockey, boxing, wrestling, basketball, judo, weightlifting and gymnastics. (ANI)

