Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], November 19 (ANI): After Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced repealing of three farm laws, Punjab Minister Pargat Singh on Friday said that it is a historic victory for farmers struggle.

Singh tweeted, "I congratulate farmers of the whole country for the repeal of farm laws. It is a historic victory for their tenacious struggle. Farmers and people of Punjab, Haryana and UP who led the struggle will always have their names inscribed in history."

Also Read | What have you done on hate content, Delhi Assembly panel asks Facebook (Ld).

The announcement of the repeal of the three farm laws comes ahead of the crucial Assembly elections in Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur scheduled to be held early next year.

Farmers from Punjab, Haryana and UP had arrived at the Delhi border on November 26, 2020, demanding the repeal of three farm laws -- The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act. (ANI)

Also Read | Maharashtra: Gram Panchayats That Complete 100% COVID-19 Vaccination by December 31 to Get Extra Funds in Palghar.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)