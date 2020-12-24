Sangrur (Punjab) [India], December 24 (ANI): Expressing solidarity with the Punjab farmers who are protesting against three agriculture laws, Punjab Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla sat on one-day hunger-strike on Wednesday in Sangrur.

Around 200 arhtiyas from Punjab also accompanied Singla in the hunger strike.

Singla said the agitation started by farmers has become "a genuine mass movement" and people were coming on their own to support it.

"Arhitiyas and farmers in Punjab share a strong bonding. Farmer unions have also given a call for hunger strike and we are offering our support," Singla told reporters.

According to a release, he urged the central government to repeal the three farm laws against which farmers are holding a protest.

He also alleged that "vindictive IT raids" had been conducted against arhtiyas of Punjab. (ANI)

