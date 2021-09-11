Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], September 11 (ANI): Punjab Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu on Saturday dedicated modernized and advanced firefighting and rescue infrastructure in Ludhiana.

The minister said the state government has spent Rs 3.28 crore on purchasing hi-tech equipment including new mini fire tenders, materials, emergency lights and others, under smart city scheme.

He was accompanied by Mayor Balkar Singh Sandhu and Senior Deputy Mayor Sham Sunder Malhotra.

"Four fabricated Tata Yodha fire tenders with a cost of Rs 88.64 lakh have been purchased to cover interior and narrow areas of the city," he said.

According to an official release, he said that water and foam would be used in these mini tenders to douse the flames, adding that a hi-tech pumping system has been installed in these four vehicles.

Two Royal Enfield bullet motorcycles equipped with advanced firefighting technology have also been purchased especially for the congested lanes of the city.

He said that three life detectors of Rs 66.02 lakh have also been made available which play a crucial role in rescuing people during disasters. (ANI)

