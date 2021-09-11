Xiaomi, the Chinese smartphone brand, is expected to launch the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE in the country soon. However, there is no official launch date yet. The phone could be launched in India later this month, probably in the second half of September, courtesy of tipster Yogesh Brar. The upcoming Xiaomi smartphone is likely to drop the Mi branding and will be priced just above the Mi 11 Lite 4G. New Redmi Smartphone With Snapdragon 870 Processor Under Works, To Succeed Mi 11X: Report.

The NE moniker reportedly will stand for 'New Edition'. Previously, the brand had revealed that it plans to introduce a 5G variant of Mi 11 Lite once 5G connectivity is available in the country.

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE Spotted on TENNA (Photo Credits: Twitter)

According to a tipster Yogesh Brar, Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE is likely to be priced in the country somewhere in between Rs 23,000 to Rs 25,000. The tipster is certain that the device will be priced below Rs 25,000. Interestingly, it is said to undercut the Realme GT Master Edition smartphone.

As per the recent report, the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE could be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC, which is the same chipset used on the Realme GT Master Edition. The processor is likely to be coupled with 128GB of onboard storage, while the RAM option hasn't been confirmed yet.

For photography, there will be a triple rear camera module comprising a 64MP primary shooter accompanied by an 8MP snapper and a 5MP lens. Upfront, there could be a 20MP snapper for selfies and video calls. It will run on MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11 OS.

