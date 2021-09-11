Realme India recently launched two smartphones and its first tablet in the Indian market. During the launch event, the Chinese tech giant also announced its upcoming Realme 9 series. The company has confirmed that it will launch the Realme 9 series in 2022. So instead of 2021, we will see the Realme 9 series arriving in the Indian market next year only. Realme 8s 5G & Realme 8i With MediaTek Processors Launched, Priced in India From Rs 13,999.

Apart from this announcement, the company didn't share any details about the launch. So, there is no exact launch date yet. We can expect the company to reveal more details regarding the Realme 9 series once we approach the next year.

Realme recently introduced launched Realme 8i, Realme 8s 5G, and Realme Pad in India. Prices of the Realme 8i starts from Rs 13,999 for the base 4GB + 64GB. It will go on sale on 14 September 2021. The Realme 8s 5G is priced from Rs 18,999. The 5G phone is scheduled for its first online sale on September 13, 2021. As for the Realme Pad Pro, which is the brand's first tablet is priced from Rs 13,999. The tablet is slated to go on sale in India on September 16, 2021.

