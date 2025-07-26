Mohali (Punjab) [India], July 26 (ANI): A 16-year-old girl was allegedly abducted, raped in a moving car, and later abandoned near the spot of her abduction by two unidentified men on July 23, said the police on Friday. The incident occurred around 8 pm near Metro Mall on VIP Road, close to the Chandigarh-Ambala National Highway, at Zirakpur in Mohali.

According to the victim, she was waiting for an auto-rickshaw after finishing work at a salon when the two accused forcibly dragged her into a car. They allegedly beat her during the journey and took her to a secluded area near Tribune Chowk in Chandigarh. The assailants reportedly mentioned her brother's name while sexually assaulting her.

After committing the crime, they dumped her back at the same location from where she was abducted.

The victim's mother filed a complaint, following which the Zirakpur police registered a case. The police said that investigations are underway to identify and arrest the accused. (ANI)

