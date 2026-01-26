Punjab School Holiday: All Schools to Remain Closed in State on January 27

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Chandigarh, January 26: The Punjab government on Monday declared a holiday for all schools across the state on January 27, a day after Republic Day, according to an official notification issued by the School Education Department. The decision, announced following directions from Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, applies to all government, aided, recognised and private schools. The order has come into force with immediate effect, and authorities have been asked to ensure strict compliance.

The announcement coincided with Republic Day celebrations, during which Mann once again raised the long-pending issue of Punjab not having its own capital. Addressing a gathering in Hoshiarpur on the 77th Republic Day, the Chief Minister said that despite Punjab’s immense contribution and sacrifices for the nation, it remains the only state without a dedicated capital. He asserted that his government would make all possible efforts to secure Chandigarh as Punjab’s capital. Chandigarh currently serves as the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana, a matter Mann has repeatedly flagged as an injustice to the state. Punjab School Holidays: As Schools Across Punjab Prepare To Resume Regular Classes From January 14, Know Weather Forecast for Next 7 Days.

Meanwhile, at the national Republic Day parade held at Kartavya Path in New Delhi, Punjab’s tableau paid tribute to the 350th year of martyrdom of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib Ji. Revered as “Hind Di Chadar,” the ninth Sikh Guru is remembered for his supreme sacrifice in defence of human conscience, religious freedom and justice. Vande Mataram to Get Official Protocol Like National Anthem as MHA Drafts Ceremonial Guidelines for Schools and Public Events.

India’s Republic Day marks the adoption of the Constitution in 1950. This year’s celebrations also highlighted the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram, blending historical remembrance with vibrant cultural and martial displays.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 26, 2026 11:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).