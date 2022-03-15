Hoshiarpur, Mar 15 (PTI) A day after arresting seven people, police on Tuesday nabbed one more accused in connection with a cow slaughtering incident here.

In an official release here, Hoshiarpur Senior Superintendent of Police Dhruman H Nimbale said Sukhjinder Singh, alias Happy, of Khakh village has been arrested.

A vehicle used in the crime has also been recovered from him, he stated.

The SSP said further investigation is underway.

Carcasses of at least 19 cows were found at an abandoned place near railway track close to Jhans village, about 36 km from here, on Saturday.

