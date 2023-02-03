Amritsar (Punjab) [India], February 3 (ANI): Border Security Force (BSF) troops shot down a Pakistani drone in Amritsar near Indo-Pak border and recovered 5 kg of contraband on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, officials said.

BSF Commandant Ghansham Dass said while speaking to ANI that the activities of Drone have increased by Pakistan lot since last month.

Also Read | Union Minister Smriti Irani Writes to Amethi, Rae Bareilly Magistrates To Send 25,000 Abandoned Cattle to Shelters.

"Last night BSF Soldiers found the drone activity on the international border at the Rear Kakkar area. As soon as the BSF discovered the drone activity, BSF soldiers shot down the drone. After searching it, BSF found one Pakistani drone along with 5kg heroin," BSF Commandant Ghansham Dass said while speaking to ANI.

"BSF soldiers are always ready and alert to drop down any activity done by Pakistan," Ghansham Dass Commandant BSF.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Says 'Working for Deprived, Backward Sections Our Priority'.

The drone entered the area of responsibility of the Border Observation Post (BOP) Rear Kakkar in the Amritsar sector of Punjab, said BSF.

"The drone was recovered on Friday morning along with a packet of 5 Kg contraband between the border fence and the zero line," BSF officials said.

Earlier on Thursday, the BSF suspected drone activity at the Indo-Pak border near the Mumbeke village of Fazilka district in Punjab in the early hours of Wednesday. The troops intercepted the drone by firing and recovered 2.622 Kilograms of heroin.

On February 1, 2023, during night hours, Border Security Force (BSF) troops deployed at the border heard a buzzing sound and blinking red light of a suspected drone entering from Pakistan into Indian territory in the area near its bordering Village - Mumbeke in Fazilka.

As per the drill, troops tried to intercept the drone by firing. The whole area was cordoned and Police & concerned sister agencies were informed.

Further, during the search of the area, BSF troops recovered three packets of contraband, suspected to be heroin weighing 2.622 kilograms, along with a blinker device from a wheat field near village Mumbeke.

Further, during the search of the surrounding area near the bordering Village - Kabul Shah, BSF troops recovered another three packets of contraband, suspected to be heroin weighing 2.612 kilograms along with a blinker device packed together, from a wheat field.

The recovered suspected narcotics substance is six packets with a gross weight of 5.234 Kgs and two blinker devices. Both blinker devices had two batteries attached to each of them. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)