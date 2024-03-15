Kapurthala, Mar 15 (PTI) Kapurthala police have arrested three gangsters and seized 12 pistols and 48 cartridges from their possession, officials said on Friday.

Senior Superintendent of Police Vatsala Gupta said the gangsters were intercepted at a police checkpoint near Phagwara bypass.

Also Read | 'Pakistan Occupied Kashmir Is Part of India, Hindus and Muslims Living There Are Our Own', Says Home Minister Amit Shah.

During the search of their vehicle, four pistols were found. Following their interrogation, eight more pistols and 48 cartridges hidden at certain places were seized, the officer said.

Gupta said the gangsters had bought the pistols from Madhya Pradesh for committing crimes in Punjab.

Also Read | Maharashtra To Be First State To Own Land in Jammu And Kashmir, Build Bhawan in Budgam district.

Those arrested were identified as gang leader Sukhwant Singh Sukha, a resident of Jalandhar, and Roshan Singh and Ajay Kumar, both residents of Ferozepur, police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)