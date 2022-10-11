Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], October 11 (ANI): Amidst the ongoing investigations, Punjab Police on Tuesday arrested three persons involved in facilitating the escape of Gangster Deepak Tinu from police custody in Mansa few days back. The Police have also recovered a Black Skoda car bearing registration number PB11CJ1563, which was used while committing the crime, from their possession.

Those arrested have been identified as Kuldeep Singh alias Kohli, Rajveer Singh alias Kazama and Rajinder Singh alias Gora, all residents of Ludhiana. Kuldeep Kohli is a gym owner and was into the business of drugs under the garb of running a gym.

Also Read | Karnataka: Cancel Reservation for Muslims, Christians and Transfer It to Panchamasali Lingayats, Says BJP MLA Arvind Bellad.

Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav said that an ongoing investigation revealed that the trio accused persons were close associates of Tinu and they had helped Tinu escape from police custody, following which the Anti Gangster Task Force(AGTF) and Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Punjab Police have arrested them from Ludhiana.

He said that the investigations revealed that on October 1, Deepak Tinu had directed Kohli, to send a woman associate, who helped in Tinu's escape along with his allies at CIA Mansa. Rajveer Singh and his accomplice identified as Gagandeep Khaira of Ludhiana picked a woman accomplice from Zirakpur and dropped her near CIA Mansa along with a bag of clothes provided by Kohli, he said, adding that the Police teams are on a manhunt to nab Gagandeep.

Also Read | Jharkhand: Lord Hanuman Gets Notice From Railways in Dhanbad, Asked To Remove Temple Within 10 Days.

The DGP said that accused Kuldeep Kohli has remained associated with Deepak Tinu for the last two years when they both were lodged in Kapurthala Jail. Kohli was released on bail in the year 2021, following which he along with Tinu's other Haryana-based associates indulged in cross-border drug smuggling, he said.

Meanwhile, the four-member SIT headed by Inspector General of Police (IGP) Patiala range MS Chhina is conducting a day-to-day investigation into this case. All the culprits involved in this crime will be arrested soon. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)