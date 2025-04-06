Amritsar (Punjab) [India], April 6 (ANI): In a major breakthrough against cross-border smuggling and terror networks, Amritsar Rural Police arrested an individual linked to Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) agency near Gharinda police station.

The police also recovered one Glock 9mm pistol, one .30 Calibre pistol, 3 magazines and Rs 2.15 lakh in fake currency, informed Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab, Gaurav Yadav.

Also Read | Ram Navami 2025: Festival Being Celebrated Today With Religious Fervour, Devotees Throng Temples Across Country (Watch Videos).

According to police, the consignment was sent by ISI operatives to create unrest in the region.

FIR has been registered at Gharinda police station in Amritsar, and further investigation is underway, informed DGP Gaurav Yadav.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, April 6, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Sunday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

https://x.com/DGPPunjabPolice/status/1908735291021459742

Earlier this week, the Counter Intelligence (CI) unit in Amritsar successfully thwarted a potential terrorist attack.

This was achieved through the apprehension of an individual linked to Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) agency, during which a hand grenade was also recovered, as shared by Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab, Gaurav Yadav, on Tuesday.

According to the release issued, the arrested accused has been identified as Jaiveer Tyagi alias Jawed, a native of village Baroli in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh (UP), currently residing in Ludhiana.

DGP Gaurav Yadav said that CI Amritsar team has received an input revealing the abroad-based individual identified as Sehlam, who is working for Pakistan's ISI, along with his cousin identified as Jaiveer Tyagi, has been hatching a conspiracy to target the government infrastructure through terror attacks in various cities to disturb peace and harmony in the state. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)